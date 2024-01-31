Alba Carrillo: Sex is not overrated

Plano General (La 2, on Fridays at 9:30 p.m.) broadcasts this week an interview with the new collaborator of Spanish Television, famous for not mincing words on any topic: Alba Carrillo. The model, who already works in Bake Off: celebrities in the oven y D Coraznchat with Jenaro Castro about his book, Ready for lifewhere He speaks openly about his experience at Telecinco and also his partners.: from Fonsi Nieto, with whom she had a son, to Feliciano López, with whom she married.

I fall in love with everyone because I always see good things in human beings, especially in men.confesses the television show, justifying her diverse list of conquests, among which would also be one of her colleagues from her former production company, Jorge Pérez, with whom, according to her, she had an intimate encounter during a Unicorn Content party, in which he would have been unfaithful to his wife, with whom he is the father of a large family.

A controversy that went through all the sets of her old network, Telecinco, possibly angry after he denied it, and that earned her removal from the channel and dismissal from the production company, which she attacks whenever she has the opportunity. I have not suffered harassment, but I have suffered machismo for not having been taken seriously without giving me my place or opportunitiesconfesses about it.

Sometimes they expect the minimum from me and think, she’s cute and all, we put her there and her smile is worth it to us.ad la maniqu.

Your opinion of politics

The model submits to all sections of Plano General: The profile (dedicated to the biographical aspect of the guests in which the writer Blas Ruiz Grau participates), Press room (in which the characters talk about current affairs), In a corner of the soul (related to the human aspect of the interviewed), Close-up (in which the character undergoes a test of current affairs, reflexes and wit) and The Wall (in which the interviewed character leaves a signed phrase in his own handwriting as a philosophy of his own personality).

Among all the topics in which television is immersed, there is also the political situation. I believe in protest and raising our voices, but the problem is when politicians do not call for calm in democracy.

Enlarge Alba Carrillo in General Plan José Manuel Ortega Elgueta

Motherhood and sex

Carrillo also has no qualms about talking about intimacy. In fact, he reaffirms himself whenever he can in Motherhood is not the end of sex or anything, because everything begins with it. For her sex is not overrated. And she confesses that what drives her crazy and gives her pleasure, in reality, It’s a cup of chocolate with some cheers.

Furthermore, the model recognizes not be a slave to your body because fashion was not vocational in your case.