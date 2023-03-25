Alberto’s request at the Ibero-American Summit: “We must change the financial system”

President Alberto Fernández requested, when exposing in the framework of the Ibero-American Summit held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, that the financial system should be “drastically changed.”

“Globalization is in crisis and appears to be fragile,” he added, noting that “financial capitalism shakes the economy.”

“At this point in time, with so much financial concentration, with so much speculative play, we should already understand that the current financial system no longer needs to be helped. We must drastically change it,” said the president when speaking to his peers who are participating in the summit.

Fernández highlighted the need to “restore unity” in Latin America, after experiencing “a process of tremendous regional disintegration” while Donald Trump ruled the United States (2017-2021).