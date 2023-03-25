Five injured in accident at Gelsenkirchen intersection

Gelsenkirchen.

Five people were injured in a serious accident in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday. Two cars collided at an intersection.

At a bad accident in the field mark in Gelsenkirchen five people were injured, some seriously. Around 1.40 p.m. were on the Intersection Nienhausenstrasse/Feldmarkstrasse Two cars collided for reasons that are not yet clear.

Die Fire department moved out with four ambulances and an emergency fire engine. Two injured were in Gelsenkirchen hospitals transported, three other slightly injured were given first aid on site.

The fire brigade disconnected the batteries of the accident vehicles that were no longer roadworthy and scattered leaked equipment. After an hour the operation was over.





