Amazon grinds down the price of Apple’s iPhone 14 but it might not last

The iPhone 14 is on sale at Amazon. One of the latest phones from the Apple brand benefits from more than 110 euros reduction on its recommended price.

Six months after being unveiled during the back-to-school keynote, l’Apple iPhone 14 is sold by Amazon at a price of 868 euros instead of 1019 euros; i.e. an immediate discount of more than 110 euros from the online merchant.

For information, the promotional offer concerns the Midnight black color of the phone, the delivery of the product is free at home and the e-commerce site suggests payment in installments free of charge by credit card.

iPhone 14: take advantage of 15% discount on the Apple smartphone at Amazon

Considered to be the successor to the iPhone 13, the Apple iPhone 14 is a smartphone equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels at 460 ppi, a range of colors (P3) and a maximum brightness of 800 nits.

Regarding its other characteristics, there is also an A15 Bionic chip including a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 energy-efficient cores, a 5-core GPU and the 16-core Neural Engine, a 6 GB RAM memory, 128 GB of storage space and the iOS 16 mobile operating system.

On the side of the photo / video part, future owners will be able to take advantage of a dual rear camera of 12 + 12 MP and a front camera TrueDepth of 12 MP.

Finally, the connectivity of the Apple iPhone 14 is essentially made up of Bluetooth 5.3, the Wi‑Fi 6 standard (802.11ax) and NFC.

