Amazon tricked: Employees steal around ten million dollars

That reports that Online magazine Vice. According to this, a manager of an Amazon warehouse together with several helpers defrauded the group of around 9.4 million dollars with the help of fake invoices.

The suspect was an operations manager at an Amazon facility in Smyrna, Georgia, in a position of great responsibility and power – which she then took advantage of.

All made up

According to the indictment, a total of three employees in the Amazon center joined forces: “Working with co-conspirators, the defendant created fake suppliers and submitted more than $10 million worth of fictitious invoices for these suppliers, which prompted Amazon to pay approximately $9.4 million money into bank accounts controlled by her and her co-conspirators.” The scam worked because the accused falsified and “controlled” all the important documents for the commercial relationships themselves. In some cases, they take advantage of uninitiated subordinates to provide fake seller data. Third parties then entered the fake information into Amazon’s seller system, which was used as the basis for payouts. Once the information was entered, the defendants authorized the fake sellers, allowing those seller accounts to submit invoices for payment for goods and services allegedly delivered to Amazon.

As far as is currently known, the scam was discovered after a few weeks. The background to this is not known. The scam is not new to Amazon itself, so the group has set up extensive security mechanisms. The defendants pleaded guilty in November. They face up to 20 years in prison.

