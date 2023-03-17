ANNE WILL, on March 19, 2023 at 9:45 p.m. in the first: / Prepare for peace – What lessons is Germany drawing from the turning point?

ARD The First

At least since Russia’s renewed attack on Ukraine, it has become clear that the time of peace in Europe is over. Is Germany prepared for this new phase? Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warns that the German armed forces will not be able to defend themselves in the event of a war of aggression. This week, the military commissioner Eva Högl also sounded the alarm: “The Bundeswehr has too little of everything. And it has had even less since February 24, 2022.” Will her wake-up call have consequences? Is the demand for “peace without weapons” finally obsolete? How will Germany change in this turning point?

Guest of Anne Will:

André Wüstner, Chairman of the Bundeswehr Association and colonel

Ralf Stegner (SPD), MP and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee

Gerhart Baum (FDP), Federal Minister of the Interior a. d.

Hedwig Richter, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History at the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich

Nicole Deitelhoff, Professor of political science, peace and conflict researcher

