Antonio Tejado refuses to answer Mara del Monte’s questions

Antonio Tejado is serving his first month in provisional prison after his arrest for to be the alleged intellectual author of the robbery in his aunt Mara del Monte’s home with the help of seven other people. An alleged organized gang that would have also attacked other things in the area such as that of Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio in the municipality of Bollullos de la Mitacin.

With the investigation continuing, the Telecinco program Fiesta revealed last Sunday the accused’s version of his involvement in the robbery. According to collaborator Amor Romeira, Antonio Tejado wants to make it very clear that he has nothing to do with the crime. However, he admits that he knows the other seven defendants. because he relates to all types of people regardless of their social status.

Just two days after Antonio Tejado declared behind closed doors in court, Semana magazine exclusively announced this Wednesday that Mara del Monte’s nephew He is willing to tell everything, although maintaining his innocence, and he refuses to answer his aunt’s questions.. Chayo Mohedano’s ex makes it clear that they have no intention of answering the questions raised by the private accusation.

Ask for immediate freedom

Likewise, Antonio Tejado request through your lawyer immediate release without bail. A condition that apparently will not be easy to achieve given the charges of which the Andalusian is accused.

The former contestant on reality shows such as Supervivientes remains in the Seville 1 penitentiary center where he spends his days away from television and the press at his own request. In the last week, Antonio Tejado has requested to testify after refusing during his first hours as a detainee. His lawyer, Fernando Fernández Velo, has also assured that he will provide more evidence to prove that his client is innocent: We will do everything we have to do to prove that Antonio had no participation in the events under investigation.

Concern for María del Monte

María del Monte remains in shock since her nephew’s alleged involvement in the assault on her house that took place last August became public. The singer’s inner circle does not hide her concern for the singer’s emotional state after what happened. Information confirmed by her friend Luis Rolln: He is struggling to accept the possibility that Antonio Tejado was responsible.