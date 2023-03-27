Aphrodisiac Foods That Can Help You Have a Superhero Erection on Your Pene

What you add to the dish in your daily menu is vitally important to get a good reaction from your body between the sábanas.

An unbalanced diet, based on saturated fats such as fried foods, bollería, whole dairy products and fatty meats, simple sugars, a high consumption of salt and a low supply of antioxidants favors erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction affects around 40% of men between 40 and 70 years old, as reported Men’s Health.

However, if you don’t want to resort to products like Viagra, there are natural remedies to increase your testosterone levels, feel vigorous and achieve a superhero erection on your penis.

If you maintain a diet around these recommendations, your testosterone levels will increase. Photo: Istock

What foods are aphrodisiacs for men?

avocados

With a high content of fiber and healthy fats, the potassium it contains works as a vasodilator, which relaxes the muscles and blood vessels of the size of your penis, facilitating your erections

blue fish

If you like the fish, you’re enjoying it. Salmon, sardines, tuna… its polyunsaturated fats have vasodilator properties, like avocado, and its Omega 3 raises the levels of dopamine in your brain, which will help make you feel more excited.

Dry fruits

Nueces, almonds, cacahuetes, anacardos. do we follow? Its polyunsaturated fatty acids strengthen the walls of blood vessels and improve circulation, which will help you maintain your erection longer.

Spinach

The forearms were not the only ones that had great Popeye… Rich in vitamins and minerals, their magnesium will boost your testosterone levels.

Espinacas are perfect for taking care of your muscles since they are one of the foods that contain the highest amounts of vegetable protein.

Chocolate has been a popular food known for its aphrodisiac effects. Photo: AaronAmat

Chocolate

The seeds of cocoa contain phenylalanine and theobromine, substances that stimulate the secretion of serotonin, which makes it a powerful aphrodisiac food. In addition, it is perfect for brain care.

milling cutters

They stimulate the endocrine glands and the nervous system. If we need more energy for a longer time, we can choose to take fresh fruit since it is a fruit with a lower glycemic index so that the energy is released more progressively.

Other foods that are aphrodisiacs for men Cinnamon: it is a stimulant of the blood flow in the abdomen, as it facilitates this flow and improves the irrigation of the genitals in both sexes. It will bring you multiple benefits that will oblige you to include it in your diet. Sandía: it is rich in vitamins and minerals, its high content in L-Citrulline, known as the amino acid of love, facilitates your erections because it allows the flow of blood in the blood vessels of your penis, which makes it an excellent aphrodisiac food. Pimientos: thanks to its doses of vitamin A and C, favoring blood circulation to the heart and other organs, including the penis. Olive oil: among the extensive list of benefits, it helps male sexual health. And it increases luteinizing hormone, which stimulates cells in the testicles to produce testosterone. It’s good for your heart, it can prevent cancer and it can improve your body’s ability to absorb other nutrients. Coffee: the effects of caffeine contribute to the relaxation of the arteries of the penis and the muscles surrounding the cavernous body, which increases the blood flow. An aphrodisiac food that will also stimulate you and give you energy. Citrus fruits: citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons or limes are the fruits that contain the most flavonoid antioxidants. These are closely related to the prevention of erectile dysfunction in men. Huevos: your yolk is rich in effective amino acids to combat erectile dysfunction. Action: increase testosterone and reduce cortisol with a high protein diet. El responsable de todo esto is a compound of the knee called allicin, which reduces the amount of “stress hormone” that circulates through our organism. It has anticoagulant properties that help circulation.

As you know, if you have a quote, take good note of this menu with aphrodisiac foods: first, avocado salad, spinach and dried fruits, and second, salmon al horn and a small tray of oysters. Do not forget to accompany the evening with a bottle of wine, which is also a vasodilator.

