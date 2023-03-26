This is the 30-day challenge for celebrity trainers to have glutes with the Kardashian effect

At the margin of surgery, the boom Kim Kardashian put curves and voluptuousness in fashion. A ella is summed up by the influence of Latin American culture, where well-positioned buttocks are the desire of women who export this guitar figure.

For him, the training of strength is indispensable. If you already know about genetics and you have a nice butt, maybe you can work with your body weight to tone it up, through functional exercises, according to the public The world.

But if you want to develop it and make it grow, you have to add loads. Above all, if we lead a sedentary life.

It’s not just because the buttocks are those pillows that support all our weight, but because we remain seated for so long in a silla that bends us.

What is the minimum exercise we can do to improve our health?

The work of mobility and the two most effective exercises are your recipe. The gluteal musculature is very deep, it costs to activate it, because it requires a previous heating work that prepares the body and the joints.

How to have glutes with the Kardashian effect

hip thrust

It is an exercise that involves hip hyperextension through a maximum elevation and retroversion of the pelvis.

It is normally trained with the aim of improving different aspects of this movement pattern in which the gluteus major plays a primordial role, followed by the hamstrings.

Daisy Keech’s exercise routine to define your waist and tone your abdomen in 10 minutes a day

sitadillas

Sitting down helps, in a notable and visible way, to obtain much more defined legs and buttocks. Ya se si hace de dos a veces a la Semana.

With this movement, we can build muscle quickly, developing our muscle mass, and getting tight and toned ends.

zancadas

This exercise is similar to the previous one, but it is done with one foot in advance and the other one behind. It is a good gluteal and thigh exercise for women, but it is also a good gluteal exercise for men who want strong and defined buttocks.

dead weight with barbell

The main function of the buttocks is the extension of the hip and it also helps us to keep our feet upright and open our legs. The exercise that makes us extend the spine and the chair is the one that works the most.

side seats

This exercise works specifically on the gluteus medius, the most external and that helps to stabilize the hip laterally. Therefore, the exercise will be done laterally.

Start with the pies together and slide a pie towards the side, for example, the right pie will take 40-50 cms towards the right and then return to the centre. Lo mismo con el izquierdo.

Make sure that the foot that moves must go all the way parallel to the fixed foot, to ensure that the gluteus medius works.

Take care of food and drink at least two liters of water a day. If you have beef, better a fruit or a protein shake and in the main foods a protein load, vegetables and some hydrate, it’s decir, clean in greases.

And remember: more important than losing weight or increasing the size of the buttocks is maintaining that routine that increases your well-being.

(I)

We recommend you this news