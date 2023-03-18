Apostles: the Police rescued a boa of 3 meters and 15 kilos in a wasteland | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Friday March 17, 2023 | 9:38 p.m.

A 3-meter boa was rescued by police officers this Friday morning in a vacant lot in the town of Apóstoles.

According to police sources, around 7:30 a.m., a neighbor called the police station to report the presence of a large snake on the sidewalk of his house.

Upon arriving at the scene, the uniformed officers found that in a nearby vacant lot they found a snake that was later recognized as a boa constrictor 3 meters long and weighing approximately 15 kilograms.

The spokesmen pointed out that it is an endangered species and that it lives in South American countries, but after a few minutes of the procedure, a woman approached, assuring that the snake belongs to her son.

The woman added that her son is currently on vacation but participates in a program on the study of these specimens and other animals, adding that she would be processing the corresponding authorization for the reptile before the Fauna Directorate.

In the same way, the trade was protected again and intervention was given to the Ministry of Ecology of the Province of Misiones, whose staff will transfer the animal to the province of Chaco in the next few days, more precisely to the “Impenetrable” where it will be returned to its home. natural habitat.