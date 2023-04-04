Apple patents AirPods charging case with touchscreen

Various apps can be operated on the interactive screen of the new charging case.

Apple has a patent for a new one AirPods Charging Case Registered. According to the documents, this comes with an interactive touchscreen. The charging case could serve as a kind of replacement for the Apple Watch act. For example, users could operate applications such as Maps, AppleTV+, Music or the weather app, read notifications or even play music titles without you iPhone having to take it out of your pocket.

The According to the patent documents, the touch-sensitive display is placed on the front of the charging case on which these applications are available. Users can use them with Siri call.

© Patently Apple