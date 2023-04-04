Apple patents AirPods charging case with touchscreen

Apple has a patent for a new one AirPods Charging Case Registered. According to the documents, this comes with an interactive touchscreen. The charging case could serve as a kind of replacement for the Apple Watch act.
For example, users could operate applications such as Maps, AppleTV+, Music or the weather app, read notifications or even play music titles without you iPhone having to take it out of your pocket.
The According to the patent documents, the touch-sensitive display is placed on the front of the charging case on which these applications are available. Users can use them with Siri call.
Change audio mode
According to a picture, users would also have the option of transferring a song from the AirPods to a HomePod with Handoff. The charging case could also react to pressure. For example, by squeezing the case, it might be possible to change the audio mode on AppleTV+ content.
The group has the patent according to PatentlyApple filed with the US Patent Office in September last year. However, it is unclear whether the charging case will actually be implemented.