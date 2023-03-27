Apple’s satellite emergency call is now available in Austria

The Emergency SOS function can be used on iPhone 14 models from iOS 16.4.

Apple now has its SOS emergency call via satellite made available for other countries. Next to Austria the feature can now also be used in Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Portugal. If you are in an emergency situation and have neither WLAN still network coverage – E.g. when hiking – you can still call for help. To be able to use the emergency call is a iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max necessary. iOS must also be on the latest version 16.4 be updated. The update was released today (more on what’s new).

Call for rescue – even without speaking With the satellite emergency call you can Emergency number 112 call. It works even if you can’t speak. To do this, press the side button and volume button until a slider for emergency calls appears. After that some have to short question get answered. You state the type of accident, whether you need help yourself or others, where you are and whether there are any injuries.

Practice with demo version So that you don’t have to remember exactly how it works in an emergency situation, Apple offers one Demo-Variant for users. This way you can practice the process without actually calling the emergency services. The following steps are necessary to call up the demo: Open settings menu item “Emergency SOS” open scroll all the way down under “Emergency SOS via satellite” on “try demo” type