Leipzig: New TV career for Schreber-Sheriff Baumann

Leipzig – First Zoff at the fence, now chaos in the camp: Leipzig’s garden sheriff Michael Baumann (59) starts on TV – as a quirky campsite warden.

“I see, with you, your ass would go,” campground caretaker Kühn reprimands five boys in the broad Leipzig dialect because they smoked in “his place”. The scene comes from the new comedy series “Intimate” (Joyn, Pro7), in which Baumann, as a TV comedian, is the pedantic minder. At his side: Stars like Heike Makatsch and Chris Tall.

The Stötteritzer, who ensures order on the floe in real life as CEO of “Gartenfreunde Southeast”, remains true to himself in his new role. Escalation chain: watch out, scold, warn – throw out if necessary!

Escalation level 2: jump in! Baumann as Herr Kühn in “Intimate” Photo: Little Brothers / JOYN

ARTE shot a documentary with Baumann as a garden sheriff

Baumann owes his TV career as a watchdog to a report in BILD five years ago. “ At the time, you referred to me as the garden sheriff because I rigorously enforced the rules in the allotment garden.”

At first he was annoyed about the title, because afterwards he was insulted for all sorts of things, says Baumann.

But still in ARTE called the same year, shot the documentary “Beyond the Hedge” with him about the allotment garden at the Monument to the Battle of the Nations. “The thing hit France like a bomb,” the garden sheriff marvels to this day.

Baumann also runs regular patrols on German television as a real Schreber sheriff on Sat1 and Kabel – and now on Joyn as camping warden Herr Kühn…