Are smoothies really healthy? | metropolises

Smoothies are well-known drinks among athletes and individuals who follow a balanced diet. They are mixtures traditionally made from fruits, vegetables, yogurt, milk and ice, and are present on the menu of most snack bars, as they are considered a good nutritional supplement.

But if the preparation is not done correctly, smoothies can be caloric and have effects contrary to those who want to lose weight. Nutritionist Carla de Castro, from the Carla de Castro clinic – Nutrition and Mental Health, in Brasília, says that the ideal is not to add sweeteners to the drink.

“The smoothie can be a healthy smoothie if it is prepared with vegetable drinks instead of cow’s milk. Good options are, for example, almond, chestnut, coconut and yam milk, as well as any type of drink that does not come from animals”, advises the nutritionist.

Because it is natural, with fruits, the smoothie helps to avoid the consumption of ice cream and traditional milk shakes. “I usually recommend the shake for those who like colder and creamier things. The drink can be consumed for breakfast, post or pre-workout”, says Carla.

In addition to replacing the ultra-processed, smoothie fruits can help reduce heart disease. The addition of antioxidants such as cocoa powder, ginger, turmeric and cinnamon, in turn, can help strengthen the immune system.

meal replacement

In the daily rush, many people complain about not even having time for lunch. A different option is the savory smoothie: the drink is made with vegetables and grains and blended with yogurt. The recipe should include enough ingredients to provide the nutrients you would find in a balanced meal. An example is the mixture of cauliflower, beets and spinach.

Ideally, your drink should contain healthy carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy, unsaturated fats. Some ingredient options are:

Healthy carbs: oats, sweet potatoes, squash, dates, beets, and fresh fruit

Lean protein: Greek yogurt and dairy-free milk alternatives

Healthy, unsaturated fats: nuts, chia, flaxseed, oatmeal, and avocado.

Watch out for calories

The problem with some smoothies bought in snack bars is the high caloric value due to the sugar added to the drink. The nutritionist reinforces that the best option is prepared at home, without sweeteners.

“One option would be to add raisins, plums and dates, all cut up: they will sweeten the drink well. Cinnamon is also interesting to add flavor and avoid refined sugar calories”, says Carla.

For those looking to lose weight, the ideal is to prepare the mixture with a maximum of 300 calories. To make the smoothie lighter, prioritize fruits, vegetables and seeds, and avoid chocolate, whole milk and yogurt.

