ARK 2: postponement and remaster to pay a high price, it will not please

ARK 2 had paid Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious) for its first trailer, but with or without the American star, the game will ultimately make people disappointed. The reason ? He will more or less miss his target and will not come out at the scheduled time. In its misfortune, however, the Wildcard studio has announced a remaster of its first opus. No, there’s no April Fools in there.

ARK Survival Evolved is definitely one of the most popular multiplayer survival games of recent years. Almost one of the pioneers of a new genre, like Rust or Day Z. When it was released, despite its huge optimization problems and numerous bugs, ARK quickly became a real phenomenon on Steam. The game is still played a lot, even if it still drags many worries and still gives this feeling of being unfinished after all these years. Then ARK 2 was announced.

ARK 2 is postponed, but for a good reason (two even)

A multitude of DLC and console releases later, ARK Survival Evolved therefore presented us with his successor, soberly named ARK 2. We don’t know much about the game at the moment, nothing at all, except that Vin Diesel will lend his face to one of the game’s characters (unless it’s just for publicity).

Originally, ARK 2 was supposed to arrive this year on PC and Xbox Series, but ultimately, it will miss the mark. Now, the game is scheduled for 2024 without any release window. In its press release, the studio says that “this additional time” will allow ” ARK 2 to be the best game possible and to provide a truly exceptional and rewarding experience for players”. This postponement should also give teams a little more time to familiarize themselves with Unreal Engine 5. But not only that, since a big remaster should be released this summer.

An unexpected remaster

Despite this postponement, Wildcard does not intend to let its license rest. A remaster of the first ARK is on track and will arrive in August 2023.

Appointed ARK Survival Ascended (or ASA), this remaster intends to put the original title back on its feet by offering a complete graphic overhaul under Unreal Engine 5. Big improvements to its experience on consoles and PC are also expected. On the other hand, the tone is likely to quickly rise among the players since this remaster will in no way be considered as a big update. It will therefore be necessary to go back to the checkout to redeem the basic game. But also all DLC pack by pack.

All ARK Survival Ascended Versions

ARK Survival Ascenced will therefore be offered on Xbox Series and PC in a bundle that will include the pre-order of ARK 2 and access to the closed beta of the latter which should arrive soon. Besides that, the “scripted” DLCs will be sold separately and will arrive in spades. On PS5, ARK Survival Ascended will be a bit cheaper, but without access to ARK 2 (the latter is now an Xbox exclusive). The DLCs will also have to be purchased separately, whether you have the basic version of the game or not.

Xbox Series et PC ARK Respawned Bundle – 49,99€ – ARK Survival Ascended + ARK 2 + Early access to the closed beta (this pack will disappear by August 2024 and the games will then be sold separately)



PS5 ARK Survival Ascended – 39.99€ – contains only the base game



All Platforms Pack DLC 1 « Explorer’s Pass » – 19,99€ – comprend Scorched Earth, Aberration (Q4 2023) et Extinction (Q1 2024). Pack DLC 2 « Genesis Pass » – 19,99€ – comprend Genesis Part 1 (Q1 2024) et Genesis Part 2 (Q2 2024).



ARK Survival Ascended will therefore include the original game remastered under Unreal Engine 5, its game modes and its original maps. But also all the so-called “non-canon” cards.

fashion Hunger Games, Survival of the Fittest, will also be there. the latter has recently been redesigned. A team will also be in charge of keeping him alive independently of the rest. The studio is also announcing cross-platform play and will open mods to all platforms. Whether paid or free.

Trailer of the “new” Survival of the Fittest

The ARK franchise is growing everywhere

In addition to these two big games, the license will also be very active on Switch, Mobile and even on the small screen. On the Nintendo console, ARK has the right to a big roadmap announcing the arrival of a whole lot of content. Nothing new that said since it is neither more nor less than what is already present on other platforms.

Roadmap de la version Nintendo Switch

After Scorched Earth, Aberration and Ragnarok which have all been released, DLC will continue to drop as of April 11 with Extinction. Other major updates will follow.

DLC Extinction – 11 avril 2023

May 2023 – Added specific servers

DLC Genesis Part 1 – Juin 2023

Genesis Part 2 DLC – October 2023

Winter 2023 to 2024 – Remaining Community Cards

Redesign of the mobile version and a TV series

The mobile version ofARK will be released by the end of the year in an improved version. The Wildcard studio announces that this new game will be based on the Nintendo Switch version. It will have clear graphical improvements and better stability. DLCs ​​and all community content will be added little by little. More information will be given a little later. The game will also have the right to its own roadmap. Yes, ARK is everywhere.

Really everywhere for once, since the franchise will also soon arrive on the small screen via an animated series. If we do not yet know on which platform it will arrive, the show puts the small dishes in the big ones. The series offers itself a 5-star cast for its original version. Among the stars who will lend their voices are Gerard Butler, Michelle Yeoh, Elliot Page, Monica Bellucci, Devery Jacobs, Malcolm McDowell or even Russell Crowe and Vin Diesel.

Season 1 of the series ARK will be composed of 14 episodes and promises a completely new story, mixing fantasy and science fiction. We leave you the trailer right here.