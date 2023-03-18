Arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin: Scholz: “No one is above the law”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The International Criminal Court is the right institution to investigate war crimes,” said Scholz on a visit to Tokyo on Saturday. Nobody is above the law.

The federal government has always ensured that the ICC is given the importance it deserves. Scholz said he did not know whether Putin would attend the G20 summit in India. Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was cautious.

ICC: Putin responsible for kidnapping of Ukrainian children

The court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday, accusing him of being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children and the forced transfer of Ukrainians to the Russian Federation. While Ukraine welcomed the arrest warrants, Russia dismissed the allegations as outrageous.

Russia does not recognize the court – the Kremlin described the arrest warrant against Putin as legally void. “We consider the wording of the question to be outrageous and unacceptable,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the Russian state news agency TASS. “Accordingly, decisions of this kind are irrelevant for Russia from a legal point of view.” (Reuters, dpa)

