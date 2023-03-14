Artemis: Soccer-playing humanoid robot for RoboCup 2023

A team of mechanical engineers from the University of California (UCLA) Samueli School of Engineering has developed a humanoid robot named Artemis (Advanced Robotic Technology for Enhanced Mobility and Improved Stability) that is the size of a human and has special locomotion properties. As a result, the robot should also be able to play soccer, as the researchers announced on Friday. The team at the Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory (RoMeLa) plans to have him compete in RoboCup 2023 in Bordeaux, France, in July.

Artemis is 1.8 m tall and weighs around 38.5 kg. It was developed as an all-purpose robot that can walk on uneven surfaces with its two legs without losing its composure. This is made possible by specially developed actuators that behave like human muscles. Compared to conventional rigid actuators, which work in a position-controlled manner, they work in a spring-loaded and force-controlled manner. “This is key to his excellent balance when walking on uneven terrain and his ability to run by keeping both feet off the ground during the movement,” says Dennis Hong, UCLA professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and director of RoMeLa.

Recommended Editorial Content With your consent, an external YouTube video (Google Ireland Limited) will be loaded here.

Always load YouTube video

Load YouTube video now ARTEMIS runs fast and doesn’t let itself be disturbed by bumps.

The actuators are powered electrically and not hydraulically. As a result, they work quieter, more efficiently and cleaner. The actuators are supported by a sensor system on the feet. Specially designed force sensors help Artemis maintain his balance while moving. The robot perceives its surroundings via an orientation unit and cameras on its head.

Artemis runs at up to 2.1 m/s

In laboratory tests, Artemis reached speeds of up to 2.1 m/s. This makes it one of the fastest two-legged humanoid robots in the world. The robot cannot be disturbed. He largely compensates for bumps against his body and legs without any problems.

The scientists also tested the robot outdoors on walks around the university campus. This is to be intensified in the coming weeks. Its running characteristics are in the foreground. The researchers want to investigate to what extent he can move in rough terrain and climb stairs. They also want to test how he handles falls and gets up again. Those interested can see the results via follow RoMeLa’s Twitter account. The routes of the campus walks and the results are published there. This also includes tests of ARTEMIS’ soccer skills, as the researchers have not yet published anything on this. In addition, it should be determined how well the robot can carry loads with its arms.

The Artemis project was realized through a crowdfunding campaign by the university. More than 118,000 US dollars, around 110,000 euros, came together. Additional money came from the Office of Naval Research.

The RoMeLa team has already won the RoboCup in the field of humanoid robots five times with other robots. Now Artemis should get the sixth trophy in the RoboCup 2023.



(olb)

