Astronergy – popular in the markets, leading the brands

On March 23, EUPD Research awarded Astronergy the “TOP Brand PV 2023” seal for the German market at Key Energy, an important trade fair for the energy transition in Europe. This award made the Astronergy booth the focal point of the trade fair and demonstrated the brilliant Astronergy’s performance in the German market and in the European region.

EUPD Research is recognized worldwide as the leading certification body in the PV industry and has over 20 years of experience measuring and analyzing brand awareness from installers and end users. The “TOP Brand PV” award she conferred enjoys a high reputation and great recognition in the photovoltaic industry.

The seal, which recognizes Astronergy as a top brand in the PV module category, was presented by Daniel Fuchs, Vice President of EUPD Research, to Isabella Ni, Global Marketing Director of Astronergy.

The German market is highly competitive, said Markus AW Hoehner, President and CEO, EUPD Research, and Astronergy’s qualification as a TOP Brand PV is great validation that the company is once again challenging local installers in terms of brand awareness, distribution and customer testimonials successfully convinced.

Based on a survey conducted by EUPD Research and data from Astronergy, Germany became the first overseas market for Astronergy above 1 GW in 2022. At the end of February this year, 154.4 MWdc ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV modules came to Germany – for the realization of Europe’s largest TOPCon PV system in Döllen (Brandenburg), which is a great support for Astronergy in obtaining the TOP brand title.

The TOP Brand title is a recognition of our overall strength, Isabella said at the award ceremony. Going forward, she added, we will continue to provide high quality products and services to make Astronergy the best choice for more installers, dealers and customers, and do more for Germany’s sustainable development.

As a pioneer in the mass production of n-type TOPCon PV modules, Astronergy’s expertise in R&D, production and sales of high-efficiency crystalline silicon PV cells and PV modules has seen growing influence worldwide. In 2023, Astronergy will continue to insist on TOPCon PV cell technology and work to achieve 48GW of module production.

