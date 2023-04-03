Attack on rue Copernic: the trial opens without a defendant

43 years after the events, the trial of the attack on rue de Copernic in Paris opens on Monday, April 3. The suspect, Hassan Diab, is not present in the dock. Through his lawyer, he claims his innocence.

Such a long wait… Corinne Adler was a teenager when the bomb exploded rue Copernic, in Paris. She finally hopes to know who is behind this attack. She wishes “know what are responsibilities” et “understand what happened”. Before the opening of the hearing, Monday, April 3, the investigation will have lasted nearly 43 years. The trial opens in front of an empty box. The sole defendant, Hassan Diab, a 69-year-old sociology professor, said he would stay at home in Canada. Represented by his lawyer, he claims his innocence.

An arrest in 1999

On Friday, October 3, 1980, a bomb exploded in front of the synagogue on rue Copernic, in the 16th arrondissement. The toll is four dead and 38 injured. The bomb had been placed in the saddlebags of a motorcycle, bought in cash before a false Cypriot passport. Thanks to the witnesses, the investigators drew up a composite portrait of the terrorist and followed the trail of a Palestinian organization. In 1999, the DST identified a certain Hassan Diab, settled in Canada. Incarcerated, then releasedhe claims to be the victim of homonymy and judicial harassment.

On Monday April 3, the court decided to judge Hassan Diab in his absence. The verdict is expected in three weeks.