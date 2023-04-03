Paris: a 4-month-old baby positive for cocaine, his father in police custody

An investigation was entrusted to the Brigade for the protection of minors after the report from the Paris Necker hospital revealing the case of a 4-month-old baby who tested positive for cocaine.

An investigation was entrusted last week to the Brigade for the protection of minors of the Paris judicial police after the services of the Necker hospital reported the admission of a 4-month-old baby positive for cocaine, learned BFMTV .com from a source close to the investigation, confirming the information of the Parisian.

The child was admitted a week ago when he was unwell. After undergoing several examinations, his urinalysis revealed the presence of cocaine. As required by procedure, a report is made to the Paris prosecutor’s office, which opens an investigation.

Cocaine found at home

During their investigations, and in particular a search, according to the daily, the police discovered pouches containing cocaine at the parents’ home.

Placed in police custody, the father admitted to using drugs at home, but, still according to The Parisiandid not seem to have made the link between her baby’s discomfort and possible drug ingestion.

The father was brought to court on Sunday in Paris.