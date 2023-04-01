Attention travelers: Ticket sales begin to face Deportivo Pereira in Copa Libertadores

Colo Colo will face Deportivo Pereira this Wednesday in the Copa Libertadores, where ticket sales have already begun for white fans who traveled to Colombia or who will travel in the coming days.

Colo Colo has to turn the page quickly and think about his debut for the Copa Libertadores. The albos will have to undertake a long trip to Colombia to measure themselves as a visitor against Deportivo Pereira, in a historic match for the local club as a result of it being their first participation in the international competition.

Tickets for the game are already sold

During this Saturday the Colombian club Deportivo Pereira reported on the sale of tickets for the match with Colo Colo. Through their social networks, the process to purchase the tickets was reported, where the ticket will be loaded directly to the original document of the person who will attend the stadium.

The sector that is assigned to all Colo Colo fans in the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium is the north sidewhich only allows entry for people of legal age, according to what is stipulated on the page where the tickets are sold.

All tickets have an additional charge and the sector destined for albos fans has a value of 85 thousand Colombian pesos, which is equivalent to about 15 thousand Chilean pesos. The reports that some albos fans have released on social networks is that the website does not allow payment with foreign credit cards.

It is a product of this way that it is expected that the sale of tickets for Colo Colo fans will be in person at a sports venue ticket office, although there is no official information from the local club in this regard for the visiting bias.

Deportivo Pereira and Colo Colo will take to the field this Wednesday, April 5, starting at 10:00 p.m. in Chile, where they can follow all the details of the Copa Libertadores match in the style of DaleAlbo.