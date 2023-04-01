PSG-OL: a great offer at Parions Sport!

Big clash in perspective between PSG and OL this Sunday evening. The sports betting site Sports Betting offers the best odds for bettors for this match!

– If you see PSG win with at least a two-goal difference, odds of 2.00 are attractive. Another very nice odds: Duo Mbapp + Messi scores +2.5 goals 3.50 (regardless of the final score).

– What if Laurent Blanc managed to transcend his players to get at least a draw? Rating 5.10 is very interesting! That is to say that if you bet €30 on the draw and it passes, you walk away with 30 x 5.10 or €153! Note that the exact score 1-1 is cot 8.50.

Make your winning bet and VIBRATE even more during the evening!

How does the Parions Sport welcome BONUS work? : For new subscribers, once your first bet has been made (and regardless of the result!!), 100% of its amount will be credited to your account in the form of non-removable game credits (within 3 days and up to a limit of 100 €). When you play in game credit, if your bet wins, the net winnings are credited to your real money account! Example: You bet €100 in game credit at odds of 2.00. If you win, you win €100 in real money and therefore withdrawable!

>> I want to know more about registration and take advantage of the Parions Sport (French Games) bonus of €100

>>See all the odds of Parions Sport (Française des Jeux) on football matches this weekend

(Site exclusively reserved for people over 18) – Family, social life, financial health. Are you ready to put it all on? For help, call 09-74-75-13-13 (non-surcharged call);