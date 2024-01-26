Bad Bunny appears by surprise at a Miami university

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny surprised several students of the Florida International University, FIU Chaplin Schoolafter showing up unexpectedly in the David Grutman Experience class.

“The Bad Rabbit” appeared in the classroom with half his face covered by a handkerchief, while he walked among the students with total normality.

Those present could not believe that it was the singer of “I don’t want to get married”, and between screams and astonishment they did not hesitate to take their cell phones in hand to immortalize the moment.

The urban singer headed towards the class stage to send a greeting to all the students. “You didn’t tell me there were so many people,” Bad Bunny joked with microphone in hand.

The unexpected moment has become viral on social networks after several accounts echoed Bad Bunny’s surprise visit to the FIU.

One of the students, Instagram user @tarainaa, was one of those who was able to witness the scene and shared the video that we show you of the singer’s arrival in the stories on her profile.