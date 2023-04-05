Barbie uses AI to promote tape with custom posters

-
Barbie was created by Ruth Handler, co-founder with her husband of Mattel Inc.
-
In 2021 Barbie posted gross revenue of approximately $1.7 billion.
-
The Barbie movie will be released on July 21, 2023.
The official trailer for the movie was recently released. Barbieas well as the posters of the actors who will be present in the project, among them Margot Robbie stands out, who even wears the outfit of the first doll that went on the market, also appears Ryan Gosling y Two Lipa.
In this context, to further promote the film, “Barbie Selfie Generator” where you can create a custom poster just like the official tape, this tool is powered by artificial intelligence (IA) which is just at its peak and it is evident that it is being used to the maximum.
The Barbie Impact
Since these illustrations began to appear, a notable interest in the movie and not satisfied with that, the production company decided to further promote its promotion with “Barbie Selfie Generator“ a tool with IA that allows you to create a personalized poster of anyone in a short time, just like the one in the movie. You just have to choose a photo of yourself that you like, customize the background color, the letter and immediately it will generate your own illustration.
This initiative has been remarkably successful, as more and more people are deciding to share their results on social networks and thus the tape continues to have greater visibility.
#BLACKPINK as #Barbie in fan-made posters. pic.twitter.com/RElRewiy6F
— Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 5, 2023
Character poster for Katy Perry in #Barbie📷. #barbiethemovie pic.twitter.com/pBasqc3ZiV
— Katy Perry China (@KatyPerryChina) April 4, 2023
Generally, personalized things tend to attract attention, an example is the cans with names that Coca-Cola promoted, they have been the most successful marketing of the company, in this case, it is the same Internet users who continue to promote the film in internet simply by sharing their illustrations.
Now read:
Actor of ‘I am Betty, the ugly one’ seeks a job on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram
‘Barbie Girl’ from Aqua, will not appear in the new Barbie movie and this is how fans reacted
Campaign filters mothers in their children’s video games to “scold” them