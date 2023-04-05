Barbie uses AI to promote tape with custom posters

Barbie was created by Ruth Handler, co-founder with her husband of Mattel Inc.

In 2021 Barbie posted gross revenue of approximately $1.7 billion.

The Barbie movie will be released on July 21, 2023. The official trailer for the movie was recently released. Barbieas well as the posters of the actors who will be present in the project, among them Margot Robbie stands out, who even wears the outfit of the first doll that went on the market, also appears Ryan Gosling y Two Lipa. In this context, to further promote the film, “Barbie Selfie Generator” where you can create a custom poster just like the official tape, this tool is powered by artificial intelligence (IA) which is just at its peak and it is evident that it is being used to the maximum. The Barbie Impact

Barbie It is recognized for being the popular brand of dolls, most of them have had one of these in their childhood. The company’s first doll was presented for the first time on March 9, 1959 at the New York Toy Fair, it is characterized by having a one-piece swimsuit with black and white stripes, black heels, hoop earrings gold and white sunglasses. His full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, and it was created by Ruth Handlerco-founder with her husband of the company Mattel Inc. Since its release, Barbie It has had good profits, according to a Statista study, in 2015 it had the lowest sales, generating 905 million dollars, however it managed to recover, in 2021, since the profits reported gross income of approximately 1,700 million dollars . Barbie uses AI to promote movie with custom posters Barbie surprised a few months ago by showing that there would be a movie live action starring Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling which will be available on July 21, 2023. surprised a few months ago by showing that there would be awhich will be available on July 21, 2023. Since this news was released, Internet users have shown good approval, largely due to the actors who will be present, and something that has also attracted attention is that the costumes have recreated Barbie’s original outfits in Margot Robbie, the one that stands out the most is the one with the first doll to wear a striped bathing suit. After the official trailer of the tape was shared, posters of the film that showed the actors who will be part of the story also came to light, and Dua Lipa was precisely a trend in the networks because she shared the poster that indicates it will be a mermaid

Since these illustrations began to appear, a notable interest in the movie and not satisfied with that, the production company decided to further promote its promotion with “Barbie Selfie Generator“ a tool with IA that allows you to create a personalized poster of anyone in a short time, just like the one in the movie. You just have to choose a photo of yourself that you like, customize the background color, the letter and immediately it will generate your own illustration.

This initiative has been remarkably successful, as more and more people are deciding to share their results on social networks and thus the tape continues to have greater visibility.

Generally, personalized things tend to attract attention, an example is the cans with names that Coca-Cola promoted, they have been the most successful marketing of the company, in this case, it is the same Internet users who continue to promote the film in internet simply by sharing their illustrations.

