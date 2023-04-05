Tesla is preparing a smaller and cheaper crossover, here’s what we know

According to a new report, Tesla is preparing a smaller, less expensive crossover in its next-gen platform. Elon Musk’s company wants to ride on the success of the Model Y, which is its best-selling vehicle. Here’s what we know, rumor to take with a grain of salt!

Tesla continues its efforts in the electric car market while its models are a hit following a price drop. According to a new report, the next vehicle of the company led by Elon Musk, condemned for threatening its employees, will be a less expensive small crossover!

A smaller and cheaper crossover in the boxes?

A crossover smaller and cheaper which will be the first of its new generation platform, this is the rumor of the day concerning Tesla. Knowing that the Model Y is the best seller of Elon Musk’s company, a more financially accessible version is enough to convince buyers who are still skeptical of electric cars.

As a reminder, Tesla has already specified that its new generation platform will allow the creation of vehicles that are even less expensive to produce. So a cheaper purchase invoice for customers.

What do you need to know about this future Tesla crossover?

According to Teslarati citing a Chinese source, Tesla is targeting 4 million units produced for this future small crossover over a one-year period. It’s about a ” smaller version than the Model Y “. It is said that 2 million will be produced at Giga Mexico while the remaining 2 million will be split between Giga Berlin and Giga Shanghai.

Tesla has every interest in betting on a crossover smaller than its Model Y which is a huge success. This vehicle is offered in the firm’s global factories and sells well around the world. Even if its high price hinders some customers.

For now, as explained above, electric cars are still struggling to convince the general public. However, for the sake of ecological sobriety, citizens could be forced to turn to it, especially in the face of the ban on thermal cars by 2035.

