Barcelona criticizes itself after disappointing setback against Real Madrid

MADRID.- The technician of the Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, knew exactly what was coming after suffering another tough defeat against the Real Madrid.

Criticism was quick to fall after the demoralizing 4-1 defeat in the final of the Spain Supercup which was played on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.

“humiliated”Sport, the Catalan sports newspaper, wrote on its cover. “A defeat that requires making decisions.”

It was a tremendous blow for Barça and Xavi He had no qualms about taking responsibility.

“It is time to apologize to the fans, I am the person most responsible“, said. “It’s a tough defeat, but we have recovered from tough defeats many times.”

xavibarca.jpg Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández during the press conference before the Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid AFP / Luis Gene

“You have to be very self-critical. There was hope and hope, but it is a disappointment, it is not the image that Barca has to offer, especially in a final,” he added. ”I have experienced very tough defeats. There are arguments, last season we demonstrated it. We need to reset and take advantage of the three remaining titles. We will return, we will return, I am convinced”.

Barça’s next match will be on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, measuring against Unionists of the third division. In the League, the Catalan team is seven points behind Madrid, second in the standings, with Girona at the top and an additional match. The blaugranas also qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, something that had not been achieved in two successive campaigns after the traumatic departure of Lionel Messi.

Xavi faced the Super Cup under criticism after a shaky closing in 2023. His team suffered too much to beat rivals like the bottom Almeria in the League and Barbastro of the fourth division in the Copa del Rey.

Despite the debacle against Madrid, the second in a row against the eternal rival after a 2-1 defeat at home in the League last October, Xavi He indicated that he felt supported by the club. He stated that he continues to believe in the project and insisted that the team has recovered from equally difficult situations in the past.

Faith intact in Barcelona:

“I think we are capable of reversing the situation,” he said. Xavi. “Today is a step back, but this continues… there is no choice but to endure the criticism”.

The sports director Decoformer teammate of Xavipointed out that the coach continues to receive the support of the club’s senior management.

“He has the confidence of the president (John Laporta), the sports management… It’s a tough defeat that has to be discussed, but it doesn’t change anything.”

After facing Unionists in the Copa del Reyhe Barcelona will visit Real Betis in the League on Sunday.

Source: AP