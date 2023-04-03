Before hit fame: Beatrice Egli is actually a trained hairdresser

tz stars

Pop singer Beatrice Egli trained before her TV career. The 34-year-old is a trained hairdresser.

Beatrice Egli (34) is known throughout Germany as a singer. The pop singer can now be seen more and more often on television as a presenter. The 34-year-old moderated the first edition of her own “Beatrice Egli Show” last year. Schön: The premiere was a great success and the sequel followed promptly. She has over 490,000 followers on Instagram and is the idol of some fans. But before she became famous, the Swiss woman learned an apprenticeship.

In her Instagram story, the singer opened a question and answer session. In addition to questions like “Dear tea or coffee?” or “When will we see you on German TV again?”, a fan wanted to know: “Do you have an education? And if so, which one and how was she?” Beatrice Egli then replies: “Believe it or not: I’m a trained hairdresser!” She also posts a photo of herself with open, tousled hair and writes: “You can’t see it today quite.”

The fans are enthusiastic about their down-to-earthness

She also writes about her photo: “For more reality on Instagram: Bad Hair Day is the trend today.” However, the fans are enthusiastic about her natural look and someone comments on her picture: “You look awesome despite Bad Hair Day.” So the singer seems to be very well received with the no-makeup look. So she recently posted an unvarnished picture, which was also very well received by the fans. Someone commented: “You outshine the sun. You look good.” And another fan wrote: “so pretty”.