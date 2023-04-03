Clint Eastwood, 92, is preparing the ultimate film of his career

The mythical American actor and director, whose last film Cry Macho was released at the start of the Covid pandemic, is preparing its ultimate feature film.

The tireless Clint Eastwood, 92, is finally thinking about retirement. The legendary American actor and director is preparing his final feature film, according to information from the specialized site Discussing Film.

This thriller titled Juror #2 (“juror number 2”) is the fortieth he has produced since 1971. When a man finds himself a juror in a murder trial, he discovers that he is at the origin of this criminal act… The film tells of his dilemma.

No filming date has been announced and the cast remains unknown. But Clint Eastwood is known for shooting movies fast. This could therefore be finished by the end of the year if he shoots it in the coming weeks.

“Always Thinking”

In September 2021, Clint Eastwood said he did not want to retire immediately. “I’m still thinking about my next project,” he said. in an interview with Parade.

Clint Eastwood to Sorti in 2021 Cry Machowhich marked his return as an actor, three years after At Mule (2018). Delayed due to the Covid pandemic, the film was released in cinemas and streaming at the same time, without meeting with success.