Berni sowed doubts about the crime of the bus driver: “I don’t know if they didn’t throw a dead man at us”

The day after the murder of bus driver Daniel Barrientos, in the La Matanza district, the Buenos Aires Security Minister, Sergio Berni, raised doubts about the context in which the incident occurred and surprised with a statement: “I don’t know if we don’t they threw a dead man”.

In statements to the press, Berni reiterated his criticism of the national government, he spoke again that the attack against him when he arrived at the place where the protesters were was “an ambush” and assured that “there are always infiltrators.”

For the minister, the fact was due to “the anguish of the comrades who mix with union inmates, who are notorious and public, for money.”

“One of these disputed interests is politics, we know that all the political activists are there in an election year. There are always infiltrators, I saw familiar faces, in this environment we all know each other,” Berni said.

Regarding the request for help from the Nation, Berni recalled that as soon as he took office, in 2019, he held a meeting with President Alberto Fernández where he asked for support with human resources in the Province. “We needed him to help us with the Gendarmerie,” because, according to him, “almost 5,000 troops had been lost” during the administration of María Eugenia Vidal.

“It never happened, it never happened, it did not comply with the people of the province of Buenos Aires,” he said, and also pointed against the owners of the transportation companies “who have not made the investment,” referring to the installation of cameras in the units.

“When we took office, we made the investment to install cameras in all the units. The provincial government made the investment. They would have to claim the owners of the transmission lines because they have not made the investment,” Berni said.