VIDEO: A patrol car crossed in red and caused a serious accident in La Plata

A Buenos Aires Police patrolman starred this Saturday night in a serious traffic accident on Camino General Belgrano and 426. The fact remained recorded on one of the security cameras in the areawhere you can see that the driver of the police mobile crossed the traffic light in red and hit a truck squarely.

Witnesses to the event told 0221.com.ar what “The police mobile was coming at high speed, without headlights and only had the roof siren light on”.

As a result of the impact, the two uniformed women suffered slightly, although the worst part was suffered by the driver of the black truck, who ended up with a clavicle fracture on the left side. “She is an elderly lady, who was driving with her two daughters. The three wounded were taken by ambulance”detailed a relative of the victim in dialogue with this portal.

The truth is that, despite the violence of the impact, fortunately only material losses had to be regretted.