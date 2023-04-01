Top Arab goalscorers 2023: FIFA praises Slimani

Algerian international, Islam Slimani, inscribes his name in the legend of Arab football. Because of his rank as a historic scorer for the Algerian team with 41 goals, Slimani has earned a place of prestige in the history of active Arab scorers.

Thus, in a recent ranking, the International Football Federation honored the best Arab scorers of the selections still in activity. In addition to this last criterion, this FIFA ranking only takes into account the top scorers by selection.

Composed of 6 steps, Algerian international Islam Slimani inherited 3rd place last the Emirati striker, Ali Mabkhout and his 80 goals in selection; and Mohamed Salah, author of 51 goals with the Egyptian selection. The Algerian striker was entitled to praise since FIFA rewarded him with the expression, “Slimani, this warrior who is not mistaken in front of the cages”.

The rest of the rankings included Saudi striker and scorer against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, Salem Al-Dawsari who has 21 goals to his name. Hakim Ziyech and Youssef Msakni inherited 5th and 6th place respectively FIFA ranking of the top active Arab scorers.

Note that the classification could include Riyad Mahrez who has 29 goals to his credit with the Algerian team. However, FIFA preferred to take the top scorer of each selection for a more representative overall view.

List of contemporary Arab scorers at the international level 📜 Ali Mabbooth tops the list 🔝🇦🇪 Salah writes his name in the history of the Pharaohs 👑🇪🇬 As for Soleimani, he is a warrior who does not miss the target 🫡🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/2PkG9Q0tyv – FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_ar) April 1, 2023

The Algerian Amateur League in streaming: FIFA honors shadow football

Following its desire to promote amateur football around the world, the international football federation, FIFA, is preparing to welcome Algerian amateur football to its new streaming platform. Indeed, after the signing of the FAF – FIFA + partnership, the matches of the Algerian amateur championship will be broadcast on the platform of the International Football Federation, FIFA+.

A boon for the supporters of the small clubs in the antechamber of national football who continue to vibrate with passion for their teams despite the category in which they evolve.

Via a press release published on its website, the Algerian football federation announced that the 23rd day of the Algerian amateur championship, LNFA, will be broadcast on the FIFA Plus platform, “As part of the FAF – FIFA + partnership, the Algerian Federation of football is pleased to announce that matches of the 23ᵉ day of the National Amateur Football League (LNFA) will be live on the FIFA platform. says the FAF press release before indicating the link to follow the matches (on the FIFA+ site) by stating that these matches will be live and free of charge on FIFA+, an application available for iOS and Android.

Under the terms of the agreement between the Algerian Football Federation and FIFA, the National Amateur Football League, LNFA, will receive 40% of the profits generated on the FIFA+ platform for the broadcast of Algerian amateur championship matches.