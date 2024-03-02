Biden Administration will fight to maintain humanitarian parole

The president’s administration Joe Biden assured that he will fight to maintain the humanitarian wordsa vital immigration policy for Cubans and citizens of other countries who seek refuge in the United States.

During a recent press conference on collaboration between the United States, Guatemala and Mexico to mitigate irregular migration, Blas Nuñez NetoUS Undersecretary of Homeland Security, emphasized the government’s commitment to defending the program.

“We are very committed to continuing to implement this program,” the official said, making clear that the administration will act vigorously in the face of possible adverse decisions in the courts.

“If we receive an adverse decision we will discuss with our Justice Department what the next steps will be, but we are very committed to continuing to implement this program,” he insisted.

Despite previous rumors suggesting the impossibility of appealing an unfavorable ruling by the Judge Drew TiptonNuñez Neto’s words provide some relief to Cuban migrants and other groups that benefit from the program.

Since its implementation in January 2023, the program has enabled more than 357,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela immigrate legally to the US under the sponsorship of American residents.

Cubans represent a significant fraction of beneficiaries, with more than 75,000 Form I-134A applications approved by the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The effectiveness of programa CBP One It was also highlighted by Nuñez Neto, pointing out that the mobile system has processed a historic number of people on the southern border, reaffirming the government’s effort to safely and orderly manage the arrival of migrants.

Thus, the Biden administration faces a critical judicial challenge for the future of humanitarian parole, with the determination to protect an initiative that has served as a light of hope for thousands of people escaping desperate circumstances in search of a better future in the United States. Joined.

Statistics from the United States Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) indicate that in 2023, more than 67,000 Cubans They arrived in the United States thanks to humanitarian parole.