Boca beat Olimpo and advanced to the next phase of the Argentine Cup

Boca, which is not going through a good moment in the Professional League, beats Olimpo by the slightest difference in a match valid for the 32nd round of the Argentine Cup. At the Centenario de Chaco stadium, the match is refereed by Lucas Comesaña and televised by TyC Sports.

At 36 minutes in the first half, after a bad clearance from the Olimpo goalkeeper, the players Agustín Sández and Darío Benedetto tried a wall that ended with a great goal from the defender to make it 1-0. Xeneize, who did not suffer from Olimpo’s arrivals, could have increased the difference on the scoreboard with a header from Benedetto that went wide.

In the complement, Boca went out asleep and was saved from the tie after a bad header from Emilio Lazza, who missed the goal after arriving alone. With the passing of the minutes, Boca lost Martín Payero due to an injury and Sebastián Villa entered in his place. Later, when the 20 minutes of the second stage were averaging, Olimpo again missed the tie after a great save by Javier García.

At 33 of the complement, Darío Benedetto scored the second goal of the night after the referee charged a penalty against “Pipa” for a push inside the area, although minutes later he had to leave his place on the field for the young man to enter Gonzalo Morales. With very little left for the addition minutes, at 44, Nadir Hadad discounted for Olimpo with a great header in the six-yard box.

At the end, the young Morales who had entered in place of Benedetto, was very close to extending the lead on the scoreboard with a bomb that crashed into the crossbar. In this way, Boca overcame a rival that offered resistance and advanced to the next phase of the Argentine Cup. Now you must wait for the winner of Barracas Central or Estudiantes de Caseros.

SYNTHESIS

Boca Juniors: Javier Garcia; Marcelo Weigandt, Facundo Roncaglia, Nicolás Valentini and Agustín Sández; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Juan Ramírez and Martín Payero; Miguel Merentiel and Dario Benedetto.

Olympus: Martin Garcia; Ivan Antunez, Sebastian Alvarez, Emilio Lazza, Juan Perotti; Facundo Affranchino, Claudio Cevasco, Diego Ramirez, Santiago Gutierrez; Christian Yellow and Alexander Toledo.

Referee: Lucas Comesaña.

Estadio: Centennial, from Chaco.

Start time: 19:00.

TV: TyC Sports.