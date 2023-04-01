Bochum: the driver hits a child (10) – the police are looking for witnesses

Bochum.

After an accident, the Bochum police are looking for witnesses: A boy (10) was hit by a car. The driver got out, but then drove on.

After a traffic accident on Friday morning, March 31, in Bochum, the police are looking for a driver involved and other witnesses.

According to current information, a ten-year-old boy from Bochum crossed the road on Matthäusstraße at house number 1 at around 7.30 a.m. He was hit by a white car and slightly injured.

Driver spoke to boy and then drove on

The unknown driver of the car got out of his vehicle briefly and spoke to the boy, but then continued his journey without bothering to record the accident. The driver is described as follows: male, around 60 years old, 172 to 178 cm tall, gray hair, wearing a blue work jacket.

The traffic commissariat has started the investigation and asks the car driver and other witnesses to call 0234 909-5206 or outside of business hours at 0234 909-0. (red)

















