Boy against ORF tax: “It’s a youth tax”

The official federal youth representatives do not understand the planned ORF household fee.

“Why should young people with less money pay as much for the ORF as those with better financial means?” asks the chairman of the federal youth representation, Julian Christian. And further: “Young people also use more digital media than older people. That means they hardly use their access to the ORF.”

Christian suggests that young people up to the age of 25 should not be asked to pay any ORF fee whatsoever. A budget levy is the worst option for financing public service broadcasting.

Climate yes, gluing no

Christian was critical of the actions of young climate protectors. “Climate protection is an issue that is very important to young people. But I reject these radical measures. I prefer dialogue to radicalism.”

According to Christian, a friend of young people is the labor market. “Young people can set conditions for a job.” A good work-life balance is becoming increasingly important in this context. Despite this, many young people believed that they would not have it any better than their ancestors.

The whole show from Tuesday

The broadcast “Vorarlberg LIVE” is a cooperation between VOL.AT, VN.at, Ländle TV and VOL.AT TV and is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. There’s more here.﻿

