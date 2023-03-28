King Charles in Germany – British Ambassador: Here’s how we prepare for it

Preparations for the state visit of the British king and his wife Camilla (75) to Germany have been in full swing for months. They should finally land in Berlin on Wednesday morning.

Not only all royal fans are looking forward to King Charles III. (74). He himself is also completely over the moon. “Germany is at the top of the king’s list of priorities,” revealed Jill Gallard (54), British Ambassador to Germany, when BILD met her a few days ago as she was preparing for the state visit.

Even before his coronation on May 6th, King Charles WAS ABSOLUTELY going to visit his favorite country Germany.

Why? What will be different about this visit than your last three years ago and how did the British Embassy prepare for the major event? The ambassador reveals that and more in the BILD interview.