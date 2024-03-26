Brad Pitt fucks and confuses Hiba Abouk with Angelina Jolie: He was shocked

The passage of actress Hiba Aboukalong with Paco Len and Leo Harlem as the other two guests, for the program Martínez and brothers which is now broadcast on Cuatro I left a funny anecdote about the interpreter with Brad Pittwho confused her with Angelina Jolie.

The presenter, the comedian Dani Martín, asked the actress which famous person they had confused her with, and she revealed a resemblance so brutal that it confused even the American’s partner..

It still happens to me. Do you know who it happened to me? With Brad Pitt. It was at the premiere of Babylonlast year, just a year ago, in Paris. He walked past me as if to say “This is Angelina.” With the restraining order or go away you need to know what they havejoked the protagonist of The Prince.

Then hello to me. He didn’t know who she was, but since she had stayed in shock and he had realized that I had realized that I was looking more than necessary, I broke that by saying hello. And he left, he added.

Enlarge Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in 2015. MARK RALSTON AFP/Getty Images

Enlarge Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie.

However, as she herself revealed, this was something that happened in little commit and what only the protagonists of the embarrassing situation can remember.

I have to say that It was a closed room., there were a few guests. The actress of Babylonone of the girls, Li Jun Li, is a friend of mine, that’s why she was there. It’s true that later he told her that she looks a lot like Angelina.cont.

