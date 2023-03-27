Bring back the doctors! Here’s what we know about the possible ‘Scrubs’ movie

If you’re a fan of American sitcoms from the early 2000s, you probably have fond memories of Scrubs. And of course, if for almost 10 years we have followed the adventures of the doctors and nurses at Sacred Heart Hospital. However, It looks like these characters could return for a potential Scrubs movie..

For more than a decade the series ended and its protagonists seem to refuse to let go of this story. We say this because every so often (and when they have the opportunity) they meet to remember when they were filming this series. But hold on, there’s a chance a movie about Scrubs will be released… just as they read it.

The full cast of ‘Scrubs’/Photo: Getty Images

Here’s what we know about the possible ‘Scrubs’ movie

It turns out that in a recent interview for Varietythe creator of the series, Bill Lawrence declared that something he loved about this project was that it made true friendships between the actors, production and others involved. Although in the end, he unexpectedly talked about the possible movie of Scrubs.

“I think it’s inevitable that it will happen. The joke with us is that the first time six months go by without us going out, we’ll end up having a ‘Scrubs’ meeting.”, said Lawrence about this supposed filmAlthough he is not the only one who has spoken that they are interested in putting on their doctor’s gowns and uniforms again.

Donald Faison, Bill Lawrence y Zach Braff/Foto: Getty Images

Other than that have talked about the Scrubs movie was none other than Donald Faison (who played Dr. Christopher ‘Turk’ Duncan himself), who stated that everyone who participated in the series wants to return to working hand in hand:

“I think we all want it. We would all love to work together again. But is very difficult. It can’t be a full season of a series, it would have to be a movie or something, where you could only dedicate a couple of months to it. Everyone is doing stuff.” Mentioned Donald Faison about a ‘Scrubs’ movie

Faison’s words were joined by those of Bill Lawrence, because he later said that they would make the Scrubs movie because “We enjoy spending time together. If you ever have an excuse to work with people you’d like to spend time with anyway, run for it…”

So far there are no more details about the possible Scrubs movie.. However, it seems that it is a matter of time before they release details about the story, premiere and so on, don’t you think? What do you think of the idea of ​​the tape or what other series would you like to have its own movie?

