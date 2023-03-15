Broadband measurement report: Results still “unsatisfactory”



The Federal Network Agency’s seventh annual report on broadband measurements in Germany is out – and once again it does not reflect well on the development of available Internet speeds and customer satisfaction.





It’s about him Annual Report 2021/2022 for nationwide broadband measurement. The authority presents very interesting figures. It is said that in the case of the fixed network, “most customers (78.2 percent) were satisfied with the performance of their broadband connection (grades 1 to 3).

However, the Federal Network Agency also reports that “less than 11 percent of customers gave their connection a rating of 5 or 6”. However, this means that in Germany every tenth Internet user rates their connections as simply poor or insufficient.

Infographic Internet quality worldwide: These countries have the best network

Mixed results

The analysis also shows that 84.4 percent of users across all bandwidth classes and providers get at least half of the contractually agreed maximum data transmission rate in the download. For 42.3 percent of the users, this was fully achieved or exceeded – that is not even the case for half of the users. “The results are still unsatisfactory. Customers often do not achieve the promised Internet speed,” says Klaus Müller, President of the Federal Network Agency. “Affected consumers can use our broadband measurement to prove reduced performance in the fixed network in order to assert their rights against their provider.” Around a year ago, the Federal Network Agency’s broadband measurement concluded that many customers were able to reduce their bills due to non-compliance with the service.

However, it was also thought that these tools will help providers to improve faster and optimize their performance in the future.

Summary The Federal Network Agency presents the 2021/22 annual report on nationwide broadband measurements.

78.2 percent of customers are satisfied with the service, but 11 percent rate the connection with grades 5-6.

84.4 percent achieve at least half of the contractually agreed maximum data transmission rate.

Klaus Müller: “Results still unsatisfactory”

Customers can prove underperformance and assert rights against providers.

Expectation that providers will fix faster and optimize performance not met.

Download Broadband measurement – official test tool

Large Internet Comparison Calculator