Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Does the Name Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) Come From?

Buffy Summers rocked many childhoods and adolescence in the 1990s. However, the name chosen for the main character of buffy the vampire slayer must have had a different connotation at the time. Besides, Joss Whedon wanted to create a relationship with an unexpected superhero.
Joss Whedon is known for scripting the first adaptation of The Avengers as well as’Avengers : Age of Ultron. But before entering the Marvel universe, he had already been a hit with another work since he is the author of the cult series buffy the vampire slayer which was born in the early 1990s. Moreover, Disney had mentioned its project to reboot the program. The interpreter of Buffy Summers, Sarah Michelle Gellar, had unveiled the actress she dreams of as a replacement. But did you know the origin of the name of the main character?
A harmless first name?
If Buffy’s first name has gone down in TV series history, it’s for an amazing reason. During an interview given to IGN in 2003, the screenwriter returned to the genesis of the character. Initially, he was working on a B-movie featuring a vampire slayer, so he wanted to give it a quirky edge. “It was the name that came to mind that I could take the least seriously. Ever hearing the name ‘Buffy’ you’re going to say to yourself ‘He’s an important person.'”, he confided. Released in 1992 with Kristy Swanson, Donald Sutherland and Luke Perry in the cast, Buffy, vampire slayer flopped at the box office, but got a series run. The WB, channel which broadcast the series across the Atlantic, wanted the title (Buffy, the vampire slayer in VO) and the name of the heroine are changed, but Joss Whedon insisted on keeping them as such. In the end, he was right since the characters and the story remain cult even twenty years after the first broadcast.
Buffy, the cousin of a superhero?
In 2004 Joss Whedon started writing comics Astonishing X-Men from Marvel. He even wanted to integrate a dedication to the famous vampire slayer by giving her a relationship with Scott Summers. Indeed, Cyclops had to refer to one of his cousins who was hospitalized in a mental hospital because he thought he had killed vampires and demons. “I tried to write a line for Scott Summers when I was doing the X-Men to say he had a cousin who was in a mental institution because I thought she was fighting demons, but I couldn’t justify it, I couldn’t enter into this conversation”, he confessed. Thus, it would have been like a nod to the season 6 episode of buffy the vampire slayer baptized “Normal Again“. In this one, the brave blonde was hospitalized for mental problems making it clear that she wasn’t really the chosen one and never had any powers. In the end, it was a hallucination caused by a demon. A close link that could have given way to different hypotheses with fans if the creator had managed to integrate it into his story.
Article written in collaboration with 6medias.