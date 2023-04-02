In Mexico, 5% of the labor force are adults over 65 years of age.

The problems surrounding the pension systems in the world have caused adults aged 65 or over, of working retirement age, to be unable to do so and have to continue working.

In Mexico, for example, of the total number of workers, 5% are adults aged 65 or over, according to figures from the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

Despite the fact that in labor laws, Mexico establishes a minimum of 60 years for retirement due to unemployment and 65 years for retirement due to old age, many Mexicans pass by and continue working.

Although this is a significant proportion, in countries like Japan and South Korea, the participation of older adults in the working market it is even higher than 13 percent.