Bus drivers surrounded Minister Berni, stoned him and punched him

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, was attacked by a group of bus drivers who were making a roadblock at General Paz and Ruta 3 in protest against the crime of a driver.

Berni had arrived by helicopter and together with a collaborator he walked towards where the bulk of the protesters were.

However, before reaching the center of the protest, some who saw him approached and began to attack him, first with insults and then with blows, stones and bottles.

Berni arrives at the protest of bus drivers in great peace and #Ruta3 x the murder of a partner. They screwed up with punches and stones. He arrived with his usual theater, for what ??? pic.twitter.com/QdM5nDFfEd — Alejandro Ramos (@AleRamosTN) April 3, 2023

With great difficulty, Berni had to go back and ended up against a bridge, his face bloody and guarded by some drivers who tried to protect him from the most excited.

“I bank whatever, I don’t run away like everyone else”, were some words from Berni while the insults against him intensified.

At one point it was the journalists themselves who ended up acting as a “shield” between Berni and the protesters who did not want to have anything to do with the presence of the provincial official, while they continued to throw stones and other objects even from the top of the bridge against which there had been stayed for more than 20 minutes.

After speaking with the press, the minister himself asked that the drivers organize a place to chat and have a conversation about the situation of insecurity.

Despite the minister’s repeated requests to prevent the attacks, the Buenos Aires City Infantry had to go to the place to separate Berni from the bus drivers and they ended up taking him from the place by force and putting him in an armored car since the pineapples continued , kicks and bottle blows against him as a result of general anger.