C. Tangana is injured in the second chapter of his series This excessive ambition

This Monday (January 29) the second episode of This excessive ambitionthe Movistar+ docuseries about C. Tangana. Or, as the singer himself would say, the second of this Tragedy in three acts.

In the promotional video for the chapter, where the man from Madrid is seen complaining that he is afraid to go out and sing because he does not know, according to his own words, also This one appears playing football. Something that really does end in tragedy.

And the rapper, born as Antón Álvarez Alfaro, he ends up injured, with a brutal tear of ligaments that leaves his ankle with such a dark color It hurts just to look at it.

Like everything C. Tangana does, this series, whose third and final chapter can be seen on February 5, was created as a result of the artist’s controversy. Complete immersion in my intimacy represented a challenging exercise in trust. In the end, I found myself exposing all my fears, whether it was the fear of singing and performing in front of thousands of people or revealing the artistic ambition that sometimes pushes you to the limit. Honestly, I feel that through this documentary I have entrusted my life to a group of friends, and I think it is one of the best decisions I have made in recent years.

And, as if that were not enough for the singer’s fans, On Sunday, February 11, La Cinta arrives at the platform. This excessive ambition, nominated for best documentary film at the next Goya awards, which will be presented on Saturday, February 10. Some works that C. Tangana recommends, precisely, for those who are not among his followers: For people who are not my audience, I think it is interesting to see the intestines of the life of any artist. There’s a lot thrill in decision making and in the constant risk that always accompanies me.

For those who are a little more knowledgeable, I think that by not lavishing myself too much and having found with El Madrileo a new, probably more direct, way of relating to music, What is found in the docu is a very direct access to my way of being. Very focused on the most tense and difficult moments to handle. But, come on, I’m completely there, he adds.