calendar of universities in the United States

MIAMI.- With the arrival of spring, the famous Spring Break 2024 one of the most anticipated vacation periods for university students in USA which is usually scheduled between mid and end of March by the different universities in the country.

He Spring Breakalso know as March break (March break) or Reading allows millions of American college students the opportunity to enjoy a break from studying and exams before continuing with the middle of the university academic year.

This tradition has its origins in the 1930s, when a Colgate University coach took the men’s swim team to training in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Program that continued to be carried out until it became a tradition of the institution.

Spring break gained national recognition as it was implemented by swim coaches from other universities, making Fort Lauderdale a major vacation destination this time of year.

During the Spring Break American students take the opportunity to visit places with warm climates, with Florida beaches located in cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West as their favorite destinations. Other popular ones are Long Beach, Malibu and Carlsbad in California and South Padre Island in Texas.

When does Spring Break start in the US?

The dates of this holiday season in the US depend on the academic calendar of each educational site, with holiday periods that usually last between one and two weeks.

Spring holidays generally coincide with the Easter holidays, which are celebrated between late March and mid-April. In 2024, the week of the spring vacation period will begin from March 9 to 16 for university students.

While for basic education students, the dates will go from April 22 to the 30th of the same month.

Vacation calendar by universities

These are the dates for Spring Break in 2024 for the country’s main universities:

Brown University, RI: March 23-30

Cornell University, NY: March 30 to April 6

Dartmouth College, MA: March 9th to 16th

Duke University, NC: March 9-16

Harvard University, MA: March 9-16

Johns Hopkins University, MD: March 2-9

MIT, MA: March 25-29

Princeton University, NJ: March 9-17

Stanford University, CA: March 23-30

University of California – Berkeley, CA: March 23-30

University of Chicago, IL: March 9th to 17th

University of Pennsylvania, PA: March 2 to 9

Yale University, CT: March 9-16

Florida College Dates

University of Florida: March 9-16

University of Miami: From March 9 to 16

Florida State University: March 9-16

The University of Tampa: From March 2 to 9

University of South Florida: March 2-9

Florida International University: February 26 – March 2

Source: With information from La Nación