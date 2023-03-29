CDU Vice Linnemann on “maischberger”: “We would participate across parties” in the case of a digital agency for immigration of skilled workers

ARD The First

Berlin (ots)

The deputy chairman of the CDU, Carsten Linnemann, praises the plans of Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) for qualified immigration – in particular the announcement that bureaucratic hurdles for skilled workers will be removed. “Great, I support him,” said Linnemann on Wednesday on the ARD talk show “maischberger”. The CDU politician suggested a “digital agency” to the Minister of Labor that would take over the tasks of various authorities and offices. “I can tell you, on behalf of the entire CDU/CSU parliamentary group, that we would participate across parties.”

Linnemann would also form a coalition with Heil: “I would really do it with Mr. Heil immediately, I’ll tell you quite honestly. Because it is someone who is brave and sometimes leads the way,” said the CDU deputy about the SPD minister.

However, Linnemann was skeptical about Heil’s announcement that foreign skilled workers would be allowed to work in Germany as early as the phase in which their professional and academic qualifications were recognised. “We have to be careful that they don’t go into the social system.” The decisive factor is that the company wants to have an employee and also vouches for it. “I would like to look at that again in a year or two,” suggested the CDU deputy to the labor minister.

