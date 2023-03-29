Women’s Champions League: semi-final dream for Bayern burst – Arsenal too strong

Bayern’s women lost the second leg of the quarter-finals against top club Arsenal in the Champions League. The dream of getting ahead has burst.

In the end it wasn’t quite enough: The women of FC Bayern had won the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League in the Allianz Arena 1-0 against Arsenal. But in the second leg on Wednesday evening, the team of coach Alexander Straus had to admit defeat 2:0.

This burst the dream of the semifinals. The goals for Arsenal were made by Frida Manuum in the 20th minute and Stina Blackstenius a short time later (26th). The Munich team didn’t get into the game at first and were lucky in the first half that the hosts weren’t efficient enough with their chances.

So it wasn’t enough for extra time and the Arsenal players were able to celebrate after the game about being among the last four teams in the premier class.

The game in minutes

End of game – Arsenal WFC – FC Bayern 2:0 (2:0)

After a difficult first half, the women of FC Bayern did well, especially in the second half. But without goals and two goals from Arsenal, the dream of the semi-finals of the Champions League has burst.

90.+ 3 Minute – There is a corner kick for Bayern. He comes in well but Viggosdottir’s header goes wide of the near post.

89. Minute – After another change of hostesses (Lina Hurtig for McCabe), injury time is shown: 7 minutes.

87. Minute – Bayern changes. Ivana Rudelic comes on for Magull. Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir is also allowed to play for the last few minutes. Schuller goes out.

84. Minute – Arsenal are still snappy, even if the air is a bit out.

77. Minute – Arsenal make a second change. Wienroither comes on for Pelova. For Bayern, this means it will be more difficult to break through Arsenal’s defence. Wienroither is considered strong in one-on-one combat.

76. Minute – The second leg takes its course. Can Bayern score another goal to save themselves in extra time?

72. Minute – It can go on. And directly the huge chance for Foord. But the Arsenal player lets them lie.

71. Minute – Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger needs treatment on her thigh, the game is suspended.

70. Minute – Bayern can hope now. You seem more active and confident.

64. Minute – The signal from Bayern coach Straus. He takes Kett out of the game, but Jovana Damnjanovic comes in. Bayern are now playing with double leadership.

62. Minute – Whenever things are going well for Bayern, Arsenal come into play again. Katie McCabe solos and her shot hits the outside of the post.

60. Minute – Now the women from Munich come in and Magull also tries to head after a corner. Without success.

59. Minute – There it is, the train to the gate of Bühl. However, her shot is blocked by Wubben-Moy.

53. Minute – Foord passes two opponents. Then their ball is cleared – Bayern shows more commitment than in the first half.

51. Minute – But: Again Arsenal manages to advance in the direction of the Bayern goal. Glódís Viggósdóttir clears directly with his head in an unusual way and then has to be checked briefly. Then it goes on.

47. Minute – Bayern still need a goal to be able to at least reach extra time with a possible equalizer. The team seems to be aware of that too.

46. Minute – And on we go.

half-time break – The Bavarians show too little, are too passive and can count themselves lucky with the 2-0 win over Arsenal. The chances of the hostesses could also be 5-0.

45. Minute – …whereas Bayern just can’t get into the duels.

45. Minute – And another chance for Arsenal. Almost no attack by the hosts takes place without Blackstenius. Her self-confidence seems to be spreading to the team too…

44. Minute – Now there is also the first yellow card on the Bayern side for Franziska Kett.