Chance of a double victory for Finland in the WC: “The margins are small and everything will be decided on Saturday”

In the World Synchronized Figure Skating Championships, both the Helsinki Rockettes and Team Unique struck with season bests in the short program. Now both teams have good chances for a medal.

The Finnish teams got off to a great start in the WC in Lake Placid. The Helsinki Rockettes were rewarded with a season-best 78.61 in the short program. Team Unique was also successful, scoring 76.13 for third place ahead of the free program.

The Helsinki Rockettes took bronze last year. This year, the team is betting on stepping higher on the podium. The team has the best points in the season best statistics and therefore has good opportunities to fight for the victory.

According to the team’s coach Kaisa Arrateig, the short program was not flawless, but she is looking forward to Saturday’s free program.

– Perhaps we would have needed a little more volume, which in turn could have contributed to more speed. But we are really happy with the result and now we look forward. The margins are small and everything is decided on Saturday.

“It would be great if the points are enough for a bronze”

Reigning Finnish champions Team Unique significantly improved on their season best.

Coach Mirjami Penttinen hopes that the team will be able to win a medal when the total points from the short program and the free program are added up.

– The initial situation before the free program is good. It would be super nice if the points are enough for a bronze, but we’ll see how it goes. We thoroughly enjoy the competition regardless.

Reigning world champions Les Supremes from Canada lead the competition on 79 points. The margins between the top three are so small that a double victory for Finland is within reach.

The free program starts on Saturday evening. Yle broadcasts the competition at 22.25 on Arenan and at 23.50 on TV2.

The position before the free program:

1. Les Supremes, Canada 79.00 points

2. Helsinki Rockettes, Finland 78.61

3. Team Unique, Finland 76,13

4. Nexxice, Kanada 72,17

5. Miami University, USA 70,07

6. Haydenettes, USA 64,77