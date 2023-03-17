Chaquito vs Mourinho: This is how the quarterfinals of the Europa League were

16 teams entered the round of 16 of the Europa League and of those only eight teams advanced to the next round of the tournament, including two Mexicans.

The truth is that things got very interesting in the qualifiers, especially with Arsenal vs Sporting de Portugal, which until extra time he left to meet the qualifier.

Possibly, the Europa League does not have the spectacularity of the Champions Leaguebut that does not mean that there are great teams and possible real dream crosses.

The UEFA Europa League trophy – Photo: Getty Images

Because there are still teams alive in the Europa League, that they could fight for the title of the ‘Orejona’That’s how good some of these clubs are that are still alive.

Speaking of Mexicans, there are two and unfortunately they can face each otherbut only if luck places them in the same qualifying bracket in the Europa League.

Goal by Santi Giménez with Feyenoord – Photo: Getty Images

Which teams qualified for the Europa League quarterfinals?

Well, let’s go for those who played earlier on this March 16. Because Sevilla lost in the second leg against Fenerbahce, but advanced by the global scoreboard in his favor.

Santi Giménez collaborated with one of the seven goals that Feyenoord scored against Shakhtar. Juventus almost without ruffled dispatched Friburg and Manchester United kicked Andrés Guardado’s Betis out of the competition.

ManUtd qualified for the quarterfinals of the Europa League – Photo- Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen complied as the favorite to advance in the Europa League, Mourinho’s Roma is a little machine that nobody wants to face and the surprise was given by the Royale Union Saint Galoise of Belgium, which eliminated the Union Berlin.

Finally, Sporting de Lisboa was the last classified, but it was not easy for them, because he had to go to penalties to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Sporting Club beats Arsenal on penalties – Photo: Getty Images

This is how the quarterfinal crosses are

Equipment vs Equipment Manchester United vs Sevilla Juventus vs Sporting Lisbon Bayer Leverkusen vs Royal Union Saint-Galoise Feyenoord vs Roma

