Charly & Johayron surprise with a preview of “No te piques”

Charly & Johayron They surprised their fans a few hours ago with a preview of a new song.

“No te piques” is the title of the single that, as usual, they have advanced encouraging their followers to learn the steps of the choreography that they taught in the short fragment.

“This got out of hand, let us know that this is another round. Everyone doing the #notepique aisle and send us the collaboration that we left,” said the post that they signed as “the most versatile” and where they assured that the theme was “already stuck”.

His followers began to applaud the preview not only with praising comments but, some also, responding to the request to share their dances.

“Other level”; “Definitely the most”; “Too tough, the best”; “Daddy, you’re burned, that’s already stuck”; “If those steps don’t work for me, I’d better quit now, I’ll try tomorrow”; “No need for a battery, it’s just that the size is super large. Don’t get upset”; “Total blackout… and don’t get stung”; “When does this stick come out?” they told him.

Focused on continuing to conquer new hearts and delight their fans, Charly and Johayron have opened 2024 in style, with his first tour of the United States which will close in gold on April 6 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

“It’s not magic, it’s not luck, it’s not a miracle, it’s hard work and perseverance this April 6th we wrote one of the most important pages in the book of Cuban music!! We count on all of you our fans to make the world understand that in Cuba is the seasoning. We are yours,” they said one day before showing what their new single “No te piques” sounds like, of which, for the moment, they did not reveal when it will be released.