He Cuban Néstor Cortés was not dominant in his first spring training game appearance, but the left-hander of the New York Yankees emerged feeling good from Monday’s game against Minnesota.

“Everything is positive, very sharp pitches,” said Cuban Cortés after allowing two runs and seven hits with four strikeouts in two and two-thirds innings. “And most importantly, get out of there healthy. So it’s a step forward.”

Cortés went 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 games last season and only made one start after May 30 while battling a rotator cuff injury.

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu made his spring debut and stayed in the game after allowing an infield RBI single to Jair Camargo that hit him in the face in the third inning.

LeMahieu said he was fine after the ball hit him in the glasses, near the base of his nose. He hit two singles. He was slowed by a foot injury in 2023 and hit just .243.

“I feel good,” LeMahieu said. “It’s good to be out there playing today. I felt good running. I have felt good batting. I’m moving better. “I feel prepared, I have a good foundation and I am ready to continue building for the long term.”

Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for 3 as a designated hitter in his first game back after another injury-ridden season.